Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 7,171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $283.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

