Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

