Wilder World Trading 56.4% Higher This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $78.29 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.49 or 0.00942379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00110674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,492,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

