Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.54. 132,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,503. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

