Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $330.10. 65,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

