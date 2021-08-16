Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $103.66. 53,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,633. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

