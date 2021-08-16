William Blair Weighs in on 3D Systems Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the 3D printing company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.89. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in 3D Systems by 551.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.