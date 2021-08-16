WINkLink Trading 51.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $540.36 million and $114.44 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

