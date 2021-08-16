Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.88.

WIX stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $203.75 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.66.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

