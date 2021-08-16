WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.60.

WSPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

WSP Global stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

