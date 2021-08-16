WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.25.

TSE WSP opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.79. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$82.95 and a 12-month high of C$162.12. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 47.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

