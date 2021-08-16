xBTC Hits Market Cap of $433,674.50 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $433,674.50 and approximately $190.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00132926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00158436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.85 or 0.99939666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00912681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 920,415 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

