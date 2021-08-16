Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 111.4% in July

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 16,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.82. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 44.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

