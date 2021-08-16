Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 313.0% from the July 15th total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.