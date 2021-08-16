Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 313.0% from the July 15th total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

