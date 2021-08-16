Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

XENE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

XENE stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $758.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

