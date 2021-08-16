XMax (XMX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. XMax has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $603,969.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,850,783,091 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

