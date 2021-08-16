Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

