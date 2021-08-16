YFFII Finance (YFFII) Achieves Market Cap of $70,129.59

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004144 BTC on major exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $70,129.59 and $65,057.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

