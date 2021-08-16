Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
