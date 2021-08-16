Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graham will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graham.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE GHM opened at $12.32 on Monday. Graham has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of 112.01, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Graham by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Graham by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Graham by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

