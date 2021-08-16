Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.03 Million

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $57.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $56.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $220.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD opened at $41.18 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.