Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $96.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.19 million and the lowest is $96.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 198,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

