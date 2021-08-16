Zacks: Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Energizer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.31 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

