Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

HFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 146,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,963. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 384,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

