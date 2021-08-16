Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 44,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

