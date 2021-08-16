Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,749 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39. Rapid7 has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.