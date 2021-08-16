Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $3.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings per share of $3.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the lowest is $3.00. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.52. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

