Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $149.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.10 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $581.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.51 million to $586.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $586.74 million, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $598.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.