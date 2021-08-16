Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.29. 2,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,048. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

