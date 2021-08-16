Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,363,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

