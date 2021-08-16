Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.58). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,284. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.34.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

