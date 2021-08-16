Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $116.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $116.60 million. International Money Express posted sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,655. The company has a market cap of $664.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

