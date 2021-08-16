Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report sales of $128.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the lowest is $127.90 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $524.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $543.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.90 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock worth $18,594 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

