Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Switch posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479,037 shares of company stock worth $30,165,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Switch by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

