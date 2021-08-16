Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

ARAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aravive by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. Aravive has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.