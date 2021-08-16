Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

FATE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. 61,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,550. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.85.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

