Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($2.58). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $58.69 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $193.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.