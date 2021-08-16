Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

