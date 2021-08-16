Zacks: Brokerages Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,770. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

