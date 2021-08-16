Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Hold

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

