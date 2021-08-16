Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Strong Sell

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $461.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

