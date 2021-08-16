Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,958 shares of company stock worth $76,812,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

