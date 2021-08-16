Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE RGR opened at $80.77 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.54.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,135. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

