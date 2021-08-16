ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $2,377.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00326406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00146312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00158727 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 838.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002627 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,279,010 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

