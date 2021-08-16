ZENZO Trading Down 14.7% This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,134.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00064306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00292824 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00039851 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

