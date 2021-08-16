Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 4,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,108,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.