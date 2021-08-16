Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

