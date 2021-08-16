Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STC opened at $58.87 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

