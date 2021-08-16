Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $14,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -171.84 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.