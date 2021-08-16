Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $14,905,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPF stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $739.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

